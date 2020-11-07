Fire and explosions rock Charleston business

UPDATED 5:52AM:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several explosions and flames rocked a business in Charleston early Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported at Mountaineer Tire, located at 2640 Kanawha Blvd East, at 4:30 a.m..

Witnesses describe hearing at least two explosions, and flames could be seen leaping into the air from across the Kanawha River.

Equipment called to the scene was also impacting traffic on I-77/64 southbound, where detours may be expected.

13 News has also learned the two dogs and several cats were rescued from the nearby Kanawha Blvd Animal Hospital. An employee tells 13 News the hospital had been complaining for approximately six months about the numbers, and manner, of the tires in the nearby facility.

It’s expected to take several hours for first responders to extinguish the flames. There are, at this hour, no reports of injuries and no indication of the cause.

