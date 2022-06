HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A fire started at Bare Arms Gun Range and Bombshells, Burgers, and BBQ Restaurant on Sunday.

Cabell County dispatch says the fire started around 2:50 p.m. and has engulfed the building.

Crews on the scene have evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.