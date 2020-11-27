Fire breaks out in Charleston’s East End

An early, Friday morning house fire broke out on Charleston’s East End just before 3:30AM. Fire crews from multiple stations responded to the scene near Moses Cadillac/GMC.

A two story home was on fire at the time with one person trapped inside. Firefighters on scene were able to get the person out and they were immediately transported to CAMC Hospital.

The fire has shut down Washington Street East at the intersection of Beauregard Street near Subway and Moses Cadillac/GMC. The road will be shut down for an extended time through the morning.