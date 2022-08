Courtesy of Joe Stevens with the City of Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire was first reported just before 6:40 a.m.

We’re told by crews on scene that the fire broke out in an abandoned home, but the heat from the flames damaged an adjacent, occupied home. Firefighters say it’s a difficult fire to put out because the home has lots of nooks and crannies. No injuries have been reported.