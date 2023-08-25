KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Capital High School is closing at 9:30 a.m. today due to the State Fire Marshal.

Metro 911 tells 13 News there was a small fire at the school involving a banner. Metro says it happened just before 8:30 a.m. and the sprinklers were activated, but the fire is out.

David Hodges with the Charleston Fire Department says the cause of the fire is not known at this time. However, he says the school will remain closed as they reset the sprinkler system.

Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools says the fire was contained to the gym hallway.