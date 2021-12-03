Fire crews in West Virginia and Kentucky fighting more brush fires Friday

JODY, WV (WVNS/WOWK) — With two brushfires in recent days, the Division of Forestry (DOF) continues to have their hands full. According to the National Park Service, the fire at the New River Gorge has burned more than 150 acres.

The Division of Forestry told Nexstar station WVNS 59 News that there are currently five active brushfires in southern West Virginia. According to the DOF, there is one fire in Summers County and four across Fayette County. There are three forestry crews on scene of the biggest fire in the Jody area of Fayette County, which is pushing nearly 200-acres.

Satellite detected wildfires show up in red on this map – smoke in gray

The active fire in Summers County currently covers 20 acres and is burning near the Elk Knob area. The DOF also said a separate fire in Monroe County near Hollywood Glace Road is fully contained at this time.

The WVDOF said multiple forestry crews and local fire departments are responding to each fire as best they can, and are spread thin.

Lower relative humidity will continue across portions of the South today, especially east of the Appalachians from the Carolinas through Georgia, with little to no precipitation forecast through early next week. National Interagency Fire Center

In Floyd County, Kentucky, the Spewing Camp Branch fire has crews battling a 70 acre fire and in Pike County there is a 40 acre fire at Ashcamp according to Chief Forester Jason Hunt with the Kentucky Division of Forestry. Hunt says there are 10 active fires with crews working them in southeast Kentucky in the Hazard branch of the KYDOF.

The weather forecast calls for more dry conditions and even some strong winds before some substantial rain late Sunday night and Monday morning.

Projected wind gusts in mph Sunday night before rainfall moves in

Late Sunday into Monday there will be some heavy rain which will help reduce the fire danger despite the continued presence of very strong wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Predictor model output for rainfall Sunday night into Monday

Stay up to date on brush fire information and weather conditions here and on the StormTracker 13 Weather App.

