Fire department shut down after failed evaluation

CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department is shut down until further notice. The move comes after an evaluation that revealed multiple deficiencies. A sign on the door says to cease operations.

A letter sent by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office listed multiple administrative deficiencies including an inability to produce articles of incorporation and bylaws, missing training certifications and missing apparatus maintenance records.

The letter said there were also numerous problems found with the equipment during the June 11 inspection including missing dry chemical extinguishers, a missing siren and a generator not working.

The letter said the department can’t reopen until all corrections are made and the fire marshal’s office has conducted a reevaluation and provided the results.

In the meantime, neighboring fire departments will be covering this area.

Representatives at the fire department and at Chesapeake Town Hall declined to comment on the situation.

