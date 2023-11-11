HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A two story apartment building in Huntington was destroyed in a fire on Saturday, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 100 block of 12th Street and Altizer Avenue.

When crews arrived the fire was fully involved, according to dispatchers. No one was injured, but the home was a total loss.

Dispatchers said the Red Cross was called to assist those who lived in the apartment building.

The Huntington Fire Department, Barboursville Fire Department, Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the fire.