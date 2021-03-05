Countdown to Tax Day
Fire destroys apartment building in Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Jackson County Dispatchers say at least two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at the former Washington Street Motel in Ravenswood. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The call came for the fire came in around 9:55 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021. The Ravenswood Fire Department responded with assistance from Ripley, Cottageville and other Jackson County fire departments.

The motel has been converted into an apartment building and firefighters say several people have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

