Fire destroys home in Huntington

HUNTINGTON ,WV (WOWK) – Around 4 PM firefighters responded to house fire on the 4400 block of Auburn Road in Huntington.

Crews battled the blaze in intense heat, and the smoke could be seen all the way at the end of the street.

The area was also blocked off to traffic.

The house looks to be complete loss from visuals of the scene, but it has not been confirmed at this time by the Huntington Fire Department.

Cabell County 911 told 13 news that they are not aware at this time of any other structures being damaged by the fire or anyone being hurt in the incident.

However, Cabell County EMS was on scene assisting the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a neighbor 13 News talked said she heard a loud bang before she walked outside and saw the house in flames.

13 news will have more in the incident as information becomes available/