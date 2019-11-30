Fire destroys house in Huntington

Huntington, W.Va (WOWK) Around 3 p.m firefighters responded to a house fire on the 4200 block of 16th Street in Huntington.



Lt. Freddie Billups of the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started when the resident’s oxygen sparked and caused the couch to catch fire. The fire quickly spread the living room and kitchen area.



Barboursville and Green Valley Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control before it could spread to other structures in the area.



Billups said five people were living in the structure, and all of them were able to get out safely without any injuries.



However, one of their pets was not able to be rescued in the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue a cat that was inside.

