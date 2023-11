CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two homes were destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning in Charleston, according to Charleston Fire Captain David Hodges.

The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. at a home on Woodward Court.

When crews arrived the fire was “fully involved” and spreading to a second home nearby. According to Hodges, no one was injured, but both homes are a total loss.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, but Hodges said it is believed to be accidental.