Firefighters address multiple house fires in Huntington in short time

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters battled multiple house fires in Huntington Saturday night in a short amount of time.



Around 8:30 PM firefighters responded to a small house fire on the 2400 block of 9th Avenue.



The call came in as a child’s bed on fire.



Soon after containing it four crews had to leave to fight a larger house fire on 1800 block of 7th Avenue.



Deputy Chief Ray Canafax said their was heavy fire conditions upon arrival and the call initially came in as Entrapment, but nobody was trapped inside when they entered the structure.



Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly before other neighboring structures could be damaged.



Canafax said crews did “a great job”.



No injuries were reported in either fire and both are currently under investigation..

