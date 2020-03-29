First coronavirus-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting the first death related to the COVID-19 in the state.

State officials were notified Sunday through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center.

The individual was identified as an 88-year-old female from Marion County. No additional details will be released.

We extend our sincere condolences to this family. Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the first West Virginian to pass away from COVID-19:

“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual,” Gov. Justice said. “It is truly a sad day in West Virginia.” Gov. Jim Justice

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, making the total positive case count 124.

