First COVID-19 vaccine available

WASHINGTON (AP) – US greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine, launching a nationwide vaccination campaign needed to defeat the pandemic.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by New York-based Pfizer and German-based BioNTech. This is the final regulatory hurdle.
This is the fastest-developed vaccine in history, but doctors said it is safe and the process of working toward EUA has been methodical.
Nearly one year after the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic appears to be closer.
It’s been a year full of deaths, illness, lockdowns and loneliness, impacting lives in all areas from social interactions to the way people die. And in its path, a trail of economic devastation caused hardships for people across the globe.
While it will be a slow path toward a return to “normal life,” a vaccine has been what many in the U.S. and around the world have been waiting for.
A panel of independent scientists recommended approving the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, marking one of the last steps before the EUA.
