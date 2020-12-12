First COVID-19 vaccine available

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) – US greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine, launching a nationwide vaccination campaign needed to defeat the pandemic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by New York-based Pfizer and German-based BioNTech. This is the final regulatory hurdle.

This is the fastest-developed vaccine in history, but doctors said it is safe and the process of working toward EUA has been methodical.

Nearly one year after the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic appears to be closer.

It’s been a year full of deaths, illness, lockdowns and loneliness, impacting lives in all areas from social interactions to the way people die. And in its path, a trail of economic devastation caused hardships for people across the globe.

While it will be a slow path toward a return to “normal life,” a vaccine has been what many in the U.S. and around the world have been waiting for.

A panel of independent scientists recommended approving the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, marking one of the last steps before the EUA.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.