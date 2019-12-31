‘First Day Hikes’ happening across West Virginia tomorrow

LOGAN, W.Va. (WOWK) – The countdown to the New Year has begun!

Tomorrow is the first day of the new decade; and families across the country are ringing in the New Year with new hikes!

‘The First Day Hike’ is a national program. It’s brought thousands of hikers out to explore the wilderness on New Year’s Day. Here in West Virginia, there are ten first day hikes; the locations and times are listed below.

“West Virginia state parks have been participating in this since 2011,” says Chief Logan State Park Naturalist Lauren Cole. Cole will be heading this year’s group at Chief Logan.

“The more the merrier. We’ll hike together, we’ll talk about wintertime forests, and how things change for wildlife,” says Cole. “It’s a really gentle hike for somebody who wants to just try it and see if they might like to do it.”

First Day Hike locations and times:

Blackwater Falls State Park- 10 a.m.

Cacapon Resort State Park- 10 a.m.

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park- 1 p.m.

Chief Logan State Park- 10 a.m.

Holly River State Park- 11 a.m.

Kanawha State Forest- 1 p.m.

North Bend State Park- 10 a.m.

Pipestem Resort State Park- 1 p.m.

Twin Falls Resort State Park- 1 p.m.

Tygart Lake Resort State Park- 1 p.m.