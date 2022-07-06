CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that construction on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is halfway finished.

The bridge is the first step in a new project to replace the current bridges on I-64, which runs over the Kanawha River.

The expansion project is an estimated $225 million for expanding a total of six bridges along the Kanawha River. This project will change I-64 to six lanes and allows drivers to not merge into heavy traffic when traveling from St. Albans to Nitro.

All bridges will be four lanes wide once finished.

This project is being paid for by Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program, which is used for maintenance and construction on West Virginia roads.

The Legg Memorial Bridge is set to be “open for traffic” sometime this fall. The rest of the construction project is scheduled to be finished by 2025.