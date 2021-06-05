First Mid-Atlantic Dance Initiative takes dance out of classrooms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some 100 young dancers from the tri-state area got to dance their hearts out at the first annual Mid-Atlantic Dance Initiative Saturday at Coonskin Park.

For many, it was the first time they were able to perform maskless and among others.

At the first year of the Mid Atlantic Dance Initiative @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/VzbFTOaCq4 — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) June 5, 2021

“It feels amazing to be back doing full events like these because for a really long time we didn’t have anything like this and it took a big chunk out of my training actually,” said 16-year-old Autumn Wolfe.

Wolfe says she spent a lot of time last summer taking her dance courses online through her studio in Morgantown.

MADI organizer and Charleston dance instructor January Wolfe says she wanted to bring dance outside of the classroom.

She even brought instructors from as far away as New York City to Charleston to participate.

Like dance instructor Lakey Evans-Pena, who was there to teach modern dance and to give the girls advice.

“I think investing and being dedicated; it’s a craft just like any other craft so working on that as a pedagogy and methodology so that you are really sharing the things that are going to help a dancer become a professional if that’s what they’re interested in doing”

Wolfe says she plans to continue MADI next year.

