First monument honoring a woman to be unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says a monument featuring a pioneer in education in the Bluegrass State, Nettie Depp, will be unveiled August 21, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — The first monument to honor a woman the Kentucky State Capitol will be unveiled next year.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says the monument features a pioneer in education in the Bluegrass State, Nettie Depp, and will be unveiled Aug. 21, 2021.

The announcement was made this month in honor of the US Women’s Sufferage Centennial on Aug. 18, 2020, and Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26, 2020.

Coleman says the project began in 2014, nearly a year before the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights asked state and local government to erect monuments honoring women

“A failure to observe women in places of honor narrows the vision of our youth and reveals a lack of understanding of American history regarding women’s work, sacrifice and the immeasurable and timeless contribution to society’s advancement,” Coleman said.

Depp was a teacher and principal who was elected school superintendent in 1913, seven years before women earned full voting rights in the state. Coleman says Depp advocated for improved education for all Kentuckians, regardless of gender or race.

The Lt. Gov. says she was a true visionary in education reform and a suffragist.

“The impact Nettie Depp had on her community is profound and can be felt a century later,” Coleman said. “May her life serve as a lesson to us all.”

Coleman says Depp’s monument will serve as a proxy for all of the unsung women who have dedicated time, talent and service to the Commonwealth. She says she hopes the monument will inspire the next generation.

“I want the youngest Kentuckians to hear me today. If you want a change within your community and our society, follow Nettie Depp’s example and become a teacher,” Coleman said. “Our future is in Kentucky’s classrooms, and Nettie Depp understood that and she made it her life’s work.”

