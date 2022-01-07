First snow in the tri-state offers fun for some; hazards for others

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In Cabell County, West Virginia the snow kept coming down and in some areas, it created a “Winter Wonderland” sight, like Ritter Park in Huntington.

Families and friends of all ages came out to the park to enjoy the first snow of the year Thursday. People could be seen walking their dogs, having snowball fights, and cross-country skiing outside.

This snowfall is exactly what many residents were hoping to see.

We’ve been waiting for snow all year and we’ve been crossing our fingers and finally saw the weather report. Salvatore Mendolia, Huntington resident

For Berea College student Kwizera Sotaire this was his first time experiencing this type of weather. He says seeing it up close “is amazing.”

Check this out! People are out walking (some cross country skiing ⛷) around Ritter Park today in the snow!

We have team coverage all this evening!

Keep watching @WOWK13News and @StormTracker13!#Snowfall #snowday pic.twitter.com/Vv6rYpGEZL — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) January 6, 2022

However, with this much snowfall hazards start to appear. Many residents reported slick spots on the roads when driving.

In preparation for the inclement weather, Cabell County schools closed their doors early, sending students home for their safety.

Several accidents are being reported across the tri-state due to the icy road conditions. Road crews *are out plowing and salting roads, but officials say there are still slick spots to look out for, and if you’re traveling too fast, it could cause an accident.

They are encouraging anyone who has the option to stay home, but if you must travel, please drive cautiously.

Hundreds of Wayne County residents were also without power Thursday night. Full restoration is expected Friday afternoon. Road crews will also be out all night tonight and into the morning plowing and spreading salt in an attempt to keep the roads clear.