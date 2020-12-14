Five health care workers receive Kentucky’s first COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer and BioNTech say they’ve won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science — and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The University of Louisville Hospital was the site of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the “Blue Grass State” this morning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the hospital as well as Baptist Health Lexington and the Medical Center at Bowling Green have each received 975 doses today and have begun their vaccination plans.

“Today is a historic day in the commonwealth – we are at the beginning of the end of our war with COVID-19.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, (D)

Beshear, who was at the University of Louisville Hospital as UPS delivered the vaccines, said “The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, is the defense we have needed to end this pandemic, and with the highly effective Moderna vaccine likely on its way to approval soon, we are all filled with hope for the first time in a very long time…”

The governor says Sarah Bishop, MSN, APRN, CCNS, CIC, director of infection prevention at UofL Hospital, administered the vaccinations to five UofL Health doctors and nurses, who have been working on the front lines.

The doctors who received the first vaccinations were Jason Smith, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at UofL Health and trauma surgeon at UofL Hospital, Valerie Briones-Pryor, MD, Mohamed Saad, MD, LaShawn Scott, MSN/Ed, RN, CCRN-K, and Beth Sum, BSN.

The virus has been attributed to more than 2,200 deaths in Kentucky since March.