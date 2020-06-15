Five new officers sworn into Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Five new deputies were sworn into the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department during the county commission Monday meeting.

Those new deputies will make the department fully staffed at 103 sworn in officers.

Because of the pandemic, the academy experience looked different than in years past. Now, they’ll be able to complete the remainder of their training in person.

“Having five additional officers, obviously they’re replacement officers, to have that and bring us back up to full strength means a lot for everybody. It means a lot to our deputies because they have additional back up and people able to respond to calls. It means even more so to the public because they rely on us for their safety.” Sheriff Mike Rutherford

If you don’t have prior police experience, training lasts nine months to become a Kanawha County Deputy.

