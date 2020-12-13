Five people charged with Carter County man’s death

Jacob Ruth, 42, Roger Ratcliff, 70, and Joseph Ratcliff, 19, all from Grayson, Kentucky, and William Smith, 43, from Morehead, Kentucky were arrested and charged with Murder (Photo Courtesy: Carter County Detention Center)

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Carter County man.

According to the official Grayson Police Department’s Facebook, on Friday, Dec. 11, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a complaint at a home on South View Court in Grayson to investigate an incident that resulted in the death of John Waggoner, 25, of Carter County.

Grayson Police says Jacob Ruth, 42, Roger Ratcliff, 70, and Joseph Ratcliff, 19, all from Grayson, Kentucky, and William Smith, 43, from Morehead, Kentucky were arrested and charged with Murder and Brenda Clevenger, 62, of Grayson, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Complicity to commit Murder.

All five suspects are lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

