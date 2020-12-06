Flags to be lowered to mark 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -Governors across the Tri-State area have ordered the American flag to fly at half-staff Monday, marking the December 7, 1941 attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor.

Flags will fly at half-staff over all state buildings in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

In issuing his proclamation Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) noted the Bluegrass state saw the passing of 101 year old Albert Practice, a Pearl Harbor survivor. Today, he noted, just two survivors remain living in the state, both are 98 years old.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) will issue a similar proclamation Monday morning.