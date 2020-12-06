Flags to be lowered to mark 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -Governors across the Tri-State area have ordered the American flag to fly at half-staff Monday, marking the December 7, 1941 attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor.

Flags will fly at half-staff over all state buildings in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

In issuing his proclamation Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) noted the Bluegrass state saw the passing of 101 year old Albert Practice, a Pearl Harbor survivor. Today, he noted, just two survivors remain living in the state, both are 98 years old.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) will issue a similar proclamation Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS