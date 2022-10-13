(WOWK) — The region could see it’s first taste of snow for the cold season as early as next week. Cold air is expected to roll sharply into the area starting Monday night through about Wednesday morning.

Predictor model temperature output for Tuesday morning

Models show a very cold northwest flow of air with moisture from the Great Lakes which could mean the production of snow showers over the high mountains of West Virginia by Tuesday.

Predictor model output for Tuesday afternoon

While it’s too early to project how much snow, it’s fair to say that if it did snow, a lot would melt but some might stick. It’s likely more appropriate several days out to simply show where any accumulation could occur which gives us an idea that this is limited to the highest terrain.

Model output for accumulating snow by Wednesday morning

