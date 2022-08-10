CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as highways, streets, underpasses and other low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

Officials are warning people to “turn around, don’t drown” if they encounter flooded roads.

Counties affected include parts of:

Boyd County, Kentucky until 8:45 p.m.

Braxton County, West Virginia until 8 p.m.

Cabell County, West Virginia until 8:45 p.m.

Floyd County, Kentucky until 9 p.m.

Kanawha County, West Virginia until 8:15 p.m.

Lawrence County, Kentucky until 7 p.m.

Lawrence County, Ohio until 8:45 p.m.

Lincoln County, West Virginia until 7:15 p.m.

Logan County, West Virginia until 7:15 p.m.

Pike County, Kentucky until 9 p.m.

Putnam County, West Virginia until 8:15 p.m.

Roane County, West Virginia until 8:15 p.m.

Wayne County, West Virginia until 8:45 p.m.

For a full list of towns in these counties that could be impacted by the flooding, see the Weather Alerts on the StormTracker 13 webpage.