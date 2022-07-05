UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect until 3 p.m. for most of southeastern Kentucky due to strong winds, hail and frequent lightning.

VIPIR as of 2:40 p.m. Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for South Central Kanawha County, Central Boone County, Southwestern Lincoln County, Northwestern Raleigh County, Northwestern Logan County and East Central Wayne County.

The Yawkey and Duval areas in Lincoln County were especially hit hard, according to Lincoln County dispatch. They say that the EMS station in the area flooded, but there were no injuries reported. One ambulance was in the station at the time. Flooded areas include State Route 214 in the Duval area and Route 3 to Yawkey.

Flooding on Midway Road in Yawkey, Lincoln County on July 5, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Candy Bowman)

Flooding on Midway Road in Yawkey, Lincoln County on July 5, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Candy Bowman)

Flooding on Midway Road in Yawkey, Lincoln County on July 5, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Candy Bowman)

Flooding on Midway Road in Yawkey, Lincoln County on July 5, 2022. Note: WOWK 13 News is told the tree stump was already there and the tree did not fall in this storm. (Photo Courtesy: Candy Bowman)

Flooding on Midway Road in Yawkey, Lincoln County on July 5, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Candy Bowman)

Flooding on Midway Road in Yawkey, Lincoln County on July 5, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Candy Bowman)

Heavy rain was detected in the area, and it will impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. It will also affect areas with poor drainage and low-lying areas.

As of 2:00 p.m., Doppler radar indicated between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had already fallen in the area. An additional 1 to 2 inches are possible in the area.

Rainfall estimates from 11:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Tuesday

This warning will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m.

For the latest severe weather updates, visit the Storm Tracker 13 Weather Alerts Page.