Flash flooding possible this weekend with large rivers running high next week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are going to have a slow ramping up to the flooding that can be expected on Sunday. We are expecting flash flooding possible during the day on Sunday. That will be followed with the big river flooding possible in some areas Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Rain showers will continue through Saturday that will be relatively light. Occasionally they will have some moderate rain but we’re saving the heavy stuff for early on Sunday morning. There will be some thunder possible in the region before you wake up in the morning.

Here’s a look at the slideshow with Predictor and you can see that Sunday is just completely water logged across the region with the heaviest rainfall in Kentucky and West Virginia.

Now, that will bring the flash flooding into the region with these totals mainly during Sunday.

Friday through Monday rain totals.

Here’s a look at the river levels below. “Action Stage” means that you need to be prepared for fast running rivers with debris flowing and damming up in areas that could cause some problems. This usually means that anyone who lives along the river needs to prepare their property for high water. Minor flood stage indicates water levels that impact driving, bridges and water based interests.

Below is a look at some of the river locations that have the greatest impact on river issues.

