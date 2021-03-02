Flood clean up supplies available to West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston will coordinate cleaning supplies for those who were impacted by the floods on Charleston’s West Side.

Earlier today, cleaning supplies were distributed at the corner of Washington Street, West and Beatrice Street. There will also be a setup for picking up supplies for Wednesday, March. 3, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at the same location.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help clean up can do so by stopping by the drop-off location.

“We have all seen the impact that this week’s flooding has had on our community. The West Side was severely impacted, and we need to come together to help our neighbors. We would love to have folks join us by providing cleaning supplies or by volunteering.” City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

Goodwin also says the city’s Public Works Department will also be making additional trash runs on the West Side the next few days.

Cleaning supplies that can be donated include bleach, shovels, trash bags, gloves, mops, buckets, scrub brushes, detergent and disinfectant spray.

For more information about the West Side flooding clean up, call (304)-348-8174.