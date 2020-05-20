Flood warnings for parts of Kanawha, Clay, Jackson and Roane Counties until early Thursday morning

UPDATE – 9:10 p.m. Wednesday – WOWK on the scene sending back this photo from the McKown’s Creek Road area showing that cars are passing through one lane but it is still a dangerous area because there are many curves in the road and the road is down to one lane with one lane covered by water. It is best advised to not travel through the area until the water goes down later this evening.

Flooding on U.S. 119 in the Walton, WV area in Roane County – staff photo

UPDATE – 8:10 p.m. Wednesday – another report of water over U.S. 119 has just come in via NWS Charleston, this time at McKown’s Creek Road making that impassable in both directions. Expect these high water conditions for several more hours.

CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK) An areal flood warning has been issued for northern Kanawha, southern Roane, southern Jackson and western Clay counties in West Virginia after a day of rain has caused water to rise from streams and creeks and threatens to rise onto some area roads.

Zone of the areal flood warning shown in the black outlined polygon – effective until 12:45 a.m. Thursday

There is one report from the National Weather Service of water over U.S. Route 119 in Roane County at Cotton Tree Road which is making that area impassable.

Looking back at 12 hours of VIPIR Real Time Radar from Wednesday over the flood warned area

Estimates of rainfall from the 12 hour period of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday show as much as an inch and a half of rain in this area while NWS says, adding in rain from the previous day could bring the total to as much as 3 inches.

Estimated 12 hour rainfall in the areal flood warning region

People are advised to avoid trying to drive into these areas until the water recedes. At night there is no way to tell how deep the water is and it only takes 6 inches to a foot of moving water to sweep you off your feet and 12 inches or more over an area road to float a vehicle away depending on the size.

Remember – Turn around, don’t drown!

