Flood Watch followed by Friday morning snow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A watch for floods in southern West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky is just one part of the weather facing drivers and area residents between Wednesday and the end of Friday.

The so-called “areal flood watch,” simply means that streams and creeks can rise over a large area through a longer period of time than a flash flood type of event. The details can be found here on the Stormtracker 13 Weather Alert page.

Flood Watches in green until Friday morning

As much as 2 inches or more of rain is possible from multiple expected rounds of rain from Wednesday until Thursday evening. Snow will follow closely behind that for Friday morning.

Model output for rainfall through Saturday morning

Smaller streams and creeks could fill or come out of their banks through Thursday evening. The ground is already saturated in most areas so much of the rain will run off on impact instead of soaking in to the ground.

Drivers are reminded that if you encounter moving water over a roadway, never try to cross that area. Only a few inches can move a vehicle and flood deaths in cars are one of the leading causes of death in our region.

The state of West Virginia has placed emergency management resources on standby just in case there are any flood related issues that need to be handled.

On Friday morning the cold air will press in and cause snow to fall. The rate of snowfall could be heavy for the first few hours of the morning commute causing wet roads and reduced visibility.

Forecast model for 6 a.m. Friday showing areas of snow in blue

The exclusive Stormtracker 13 forecast road temperature product shows most areas too warm to see the snow stick on roads, but remember, bridges and overpasses lose their heat because they are surrounded by air underneath and can chill to the freezing mark while the nearby ground may not.

Forecast model output of road temperatures Friday morning

Whether or not winter weather advisories are eventually issued, the snow amounts should be light and the snow that sticks should be limited to the grassy areas. Later in the day the snow shifts to the eastern mountains of West Virginia where a few inches could accumulate.

Model output of snow amounts by Friday morning – does NOT take melting into account

Another period of light mixed precipitation or some wet snow will zip across the region late Saturday but is not expected to leave much if any extra accumulation.

