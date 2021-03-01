Flooding along the Coal River causes concerns for families

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – There is water over the road and in houses along the Coal River, including in Kanawha County. Many people spent Monday watching the water and feeling a sense of helplessness while bracing the aftermath of flooding.

“It is too high and it is flooding everything,” said Charlie Rogers. The view along Edgewater Lane in Tornado where he lives is normally serene. But Monday it was anything but quiet and peaceful.

“I looked out and all I could see was water,” said Viki Canterbury. Outside of her home, the Coal River roared. Canterbury and her neighbors spent the day watching the water creep closer and closer.

They used sandbags to try to slow the approach of the water.

“We had a piece of rubber and we put it on the back door here,” she said. “We are hoping we can keep the mess to a minimum.”

They knew it was coming and tried to plan ahead.

“I’ve moved anything that I really like upstairs,” Canterbury said. “Everything is packed up. The bathtub is full.”

She and her neighbors knew there was no stopping mother nature. All they could do was wait and see how much damage they’d be cleaning up.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.