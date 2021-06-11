Floodwaters cause carbon monoxide leak at West Hamlin residence

WEST HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) — As night fell Friday, residents in West Hamlin were still literally picking up the pieces of some of the damage left behind by the flash floodwaters Thursday night.

Many said this was the worst flooding they’ve seen.

Tonight the West Hamlin community is dealing with the aftermath of last night’s rain. A flash flood warning is still in effect until midnight for the area. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/HsHadJZTWm — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) June 12, 2021

There was visible flood damage… and then there was the damage that couldn’t be seen.

Beverly Browning was sitting outside of her apartment Friday evening waiting for her building to finish ventilating.

“We had just finished dinner and it started going off and I thought it was bad batteries so I changed the batteries, and then it started going off again and then my neighbor came over and their’s was going off too,” she said.

Browning was talking about her carbon monoxide detector going off after floodwater got into her home’s furnace.

“There was no odor, nothing, and I always keep batteries fresh in that; more so than my smoke detector probably,” she said.

Many like Browning were on edge as a flash flood watch remained in effect in the area until midnight.

“It just happened so fast nobody was able to brace for it, it was just like ‘bam – is Lincoln County going to get flooded out?'” said a woman whose neighbor’s unoccupied house was taken out by the water.

The water even pushed his cars in his garage out into the creek under her culvert.

She told 13 News she hopes FEMA or the National Guard will come soon to help clean up.

West Hamlin’s Fire Chief Ron Porter wants people to be aware of their surroundings.

“This water came up so fast a lot of people were inside and they didn’t even realize it was flooding until they heard something or they were called, and they were completely cut off guard, ” said Porter.

At least 25 homes were damaged by the floodwater in West Hamlin.