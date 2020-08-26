Florida falls off the list in latest Ohio travel advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has updated the list of states on its travel advisory.

Under the travel advisory, the state recommends people traveling to Ohio from Idaho, Texas, Mississippi and South Carolina quarantine for 14 days.

The states on the travel advisory have a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15%.

As of Aug. 26, Florida and Nevada have been removed after appearing on last week’s list. Texas and South Carolina did not appear last week but are now listed.

Of the four states on this week’s travel advisory, Mississippi has the highest positivity rate: 27%. South Carolina is next at 21%, and both Texas and Idaho have positivity rates of 16%.

Ohio’s positivity rate remains at 4%.

The self-quarantine is recommended for both business and leisure travels and should be observed by both Ohio residents and those visiting the state.

