Floyd County Deputies need help identifying thieves

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Floyd County Sheriffs Office is searching for at least individuals suspected to be involved with recent cases of theft.

The first case occurred on Dec. 13, around 2 a.m. in the Banner area just off of US 23 at Star Construction.

Deputies suspect at least two individuals unlawfully entered the Star Construction property where company vehicles are parked. The individuals then broke into the vehicles taking technology and other company property.

One individual was caught on camera and deputies are asking for help identifying the individual(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff Office at 886-6171 or the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.