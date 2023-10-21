SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Floyd County man has died after a crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in the Salyersville area.

Troopers say a 2020 Honda Accord struck a bridge embankment and then crashed into a 2003 Freightliner Motorhome. The driver of the Honda Accord, identified as Justin Jarrell, 26, of Dana, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KSP.

The investigation into the crash is still underway by KSP accident reconstructionists, troopers say.

KSP Post 9, the Salyersville Police Department, the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office, the Magoffin County Rescue Squad, the Salyersville Volunteer Fire Department and Patriot Ambulance Service and the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.