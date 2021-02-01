Flu cases low in Mountain State despite ‘twindemic’ fears

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Medical experts feared a potential ‘twindemic’ of high flu and COVID-19 infection rates this winter, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

The Centers for Disease Control shows the latest flu rates for states across the U.S. as of January 23rd are in the green “minimal” category.

This includes West Virginia.

Cabell Huntington Health Department CEO, Dr. Michael Kilkenny says it’s encouraging, and they have some ideas why.

“People did take us at our word and got their flu shot at a higher rate — at least I hope they did — and there’s always that question of whether the masking and the social distancing we’re doing for COVID will also impact the flu because it spreads very similarly,” he said.

Still, Kilkenny says even though the flu cases have remained largely flat in the Mountain State, in past years the flu has struck in upticks.

“Just because we have this very good indication right now that the flu is very low level, that doesn’t mean that two weeks from now we might see an uptick or even a month from now we see an uptick.”

Therefore, we can’t relax.

Doctor Kilkenny says get a flu shot if you haven’t already, and stay on guard for both COVID-19 and the flu because a ‘twindemic’ is deadly.

“Except for the fact that we have a pandemic now that is an even greater risk, flu is a risk for very young and very older people, and it kills people,” he said.