Foodie Feast raises funds for homeless

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Foodie Feast is a Thanksgiving classic, with a twist. The YWCA’s annual fundraiser, in it’s 34th year, took place Sunday, November 17 and raised thousands of dollars for a great cause.

All proceeds benefit YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families, which serves homeless single women, women with children, men with custody of their children, intact families, and veterans. The program provides shelter, counseling, substance abuse intervention, educational advancement, job training and placement.

Within the last year, YWCA Sojourner’s provided 23,710 nights of shelter for 683 homeless children and adults.

“The funds from Foodie Feast helps bridge a financial gap within the Sojourner’s program, whereas we can continue addressing the needs of the entire family by providing a safe environment of hope, dignity, and acceptance,” explained YWCA Sojourner’s Program Director, Margaret Taylor.

The brunch is a fresh, modern twist on a conventional Thanksgiving where folks can sip a mimosa while sampling unique creations by local restaurants mixed with sumptuous, traditional comfort foods made by Wellington’s. This year’s event differed from those in years past, because Sunday’s brunch was “potluck” style featuring food from dozens of local restaurants.