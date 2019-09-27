Football forecast Saturday: Hot for Herd game, fans urged to take steps to avoid heat-related issues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – With highs near 90 degrees at kickoff Saturday for the Marshall University home football game against Cincinnati, stadium operations staff are taking steps to be sure fans are safe and comfortable in the heat.

Operations officials tell StormTracker 13 that they have called in extra EMTs in anticipation of more fans having heat-related issues during the game.

The current StormTracker 13 forecast calls for air temperatures near 88-90 degrees at the 5 p.m. kickoff and if the sun is shining, the turf in the stadium could be around 130 degrees or warmer until the shade moves over the field.

“There’s a small chance of a shower in the morning and an isolated cell or two in the afternoon but when the sun is out we can expect it to feel several degrees warmer than the air temperature, easily up in the mid 90s, so everyone needs to do their part to take care of themselves until things can cool off a little, later in the game,” says StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins.

Officials are urging fans, especially those on the east side of the stadium (the “away side”) who sit in the direct sunlight to also take precautions including hydrating very early. They tell us people should start drinking water or sports drinks even Friday and wear loose fitting light-colored clothing.

Medical advice from the CDC discourages people from drinking liquids that contain caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar. as these actually cause you to lose more body fluid.

Heat warning signs courtesy: CDC

The game at Joan C. Edwards is set for 5 p.m. between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Game coverage can be found on our website here.