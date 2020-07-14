Ford Bronco debuts on 13 News!

The full review and story appears on OurAutoExpert.com

2021 Ford Bronco

In 2004 a Bronco concept vehicle premiered at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and from that moment on Bronco loyalist have speculating about the return of one of the Ford Motor Company’s most iconic off-roaders. The highly anticipated comeback of Bronco is finally over — today Ford reveals the 2021 Ford Bronco family. Offered in both 2-door and 4-door variations, the all-new Ford Bronco features a removable roof and doors, as well as extreme off-road capability. A third version also premieres today — the smaller Bronco Sport.

Traditional Styling

The proportions and design of the original 1966 Bronco influenced the styling of the new Bronco, so it retains the boxy shape, classic short-wheelbase 2-door and — for the first time — a 4-door Bronco. Featuring body-on-frame construction, both Bronco 2-door and 4-door are built with a fully boxed, high-strength steel chassis. The 4-passenger 2-door Bronco has a 100.4-inch wheelbase, while the 5-passenger 4-door Bronco features a 116.1 inch wheelbase.

Open-Air Bronco 2-Door

The 2021 Bronco offers quick release stowable roof panels and removable doors. The Bronco 2-door includes a standard three-section molded-in color roof with two removable front sections and a removable rear section. The available premium painted modular top features four panels, adding a removable panel over the rear seat. All modular hardtops feature removable rear quarter windows and the two front panels can be stowed onboard the Bronco 2-Door — also a cool feature.

Bronco 4-Door Roof

The standard roof for the Bronco 4-Door is a cloth soft-top for easy open-air access; it has a tilt-up function for accessing the rear cargo area. The available modular roof includes four removable roof sections: left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Bronco 4-Door is available with both the soft-top and the hardtop.

