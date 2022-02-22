KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The former chief of the East Bank Fire Department is facing a charge of embezzlement.

Thomas Tucker, 43 of Cabin Creek, was charged on Tuesday.

He resigned as chief back in October.

The resignation came shortly after the West Virginia Auditor said they would taking a closer look at the departments accounts.

After the audit was complete, the current fire chief told investigators he realized they had the money to buy much needed equipment for members.

They started taking a closer look and noticed purchases of alcohol, engine work for a ram diesel truck, a pool pump, and a boat battery.

Overall, the investigation revealed that over a period of eleven years Tucker made purchases totaling $99,749.14.