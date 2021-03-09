Former Kentucky unemployment official found dead at age 39

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The former director of Kentucky’s unemployment office, Muncie McNamara, has died at the age of 39.

McNamara was fired as director of Kentucky’s unemployment office last spring.

His obituary posted online says he battled chronic depression. No caused of death was immediately reported, and there was no indication of any connection between McNamara’s death and the work he did for the state last year.

Nelson County Coroner Field Houghlin says McNamara’s body was found outside a business Sunday morning in Bardstown, Kentucky.

The coroner says the body has been taken for examination to determine the cause and manner of death.