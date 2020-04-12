Former St. Albans Baseball Star Adjusts to Life Without his WVU Teammates

ST. ALBANS – (WOWK-TV) – Like so many area athletes former St. Albans baseball star and current Mountaineers starting Pitcher jake Carr is using this COVID-19 downtime to get better. At w-v-u the freshman was off to a sensational start, winning 3 of the 4 games he pitched in before the NCAA canceled the spring season.

Carr returned back home to where his high school career all started and was throwing on the mound today at SA.

The St. Albans native is the number 3 starter in the blue and gold’s rotation.

As a member of the Red Dragons, he won a pair of state titles. The first in 2017 as a Sophmore, the second one came last year during his senior season.

Aside from throwing he is staying in shape by doing lots of running and pushups.

It’s a major blow for carr to have his freshman season canceled, but he says the world isn’t coming to an end and this is just a bump in the road.

“We were in for a really big season you know everybody was like this is the year to get the Mountaineers because we lost 9 guys to the draft. We were really looking forward to the season a lot of sad faces in the locker room, it was a rough time but like Mazey said this too shall pass, Carr said.”

Carr also tells the 13 Sports Zone that he misses playing the game he loves with his WVU teammates and says when he’s around the team he feels the desire to improve because everyone else around him is improving as well.