Former Texas Tech QB Henry Colombi commits to Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Coach Charles Huff secured a key commitment for the Thundering Herd as former Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi announced via Twitter he will play for Marshall in 2022.

The former Red Raider finished the 2021 season with 1,291 passing yards and five touchdowns. Colombi has 2,816 career passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Prior to his stint in Lubbock, the Hollywood, Fl. native spent two seasons at Utah State under then Head Coach Matt Wells.

Marshall is looking to replace two-year starter Grant Wells, who on Jan. 6 announced he will transfer to Virginia Tech.

Colombi gives the Herd another option at quarterback. Only Luke Zban and Cam Fancher attempted passes in 2021.