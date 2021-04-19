Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP)- Former Vice President Walter Mondale has died at the age of 93.

Mondale’s family says he died Monday in Minneapolis. Mondale served as Vice President under President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Mondale’s own try for the White House in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan’s popularity. He lost in a landslide after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won.

On Election Day, he carried only his home state of Minnesota and the District of Columbia.