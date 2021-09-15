Former West Virginia employee pleads guilty to stealing from nonprofit

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Officials say a former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit organization has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds. A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said 69-year-old Ruth Marie Phillips of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted on Monday that she stole funding from the River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington.
The statement said Phillips stole nearly $1 million in federal funds from July 2016 to June 2017. Authorities say she also admitted to stealing more than $4.7 million from the organization from December 2013 through August 2020. She’s scheduled to be sentenced in December.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.