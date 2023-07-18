SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — The former Sophia Fire Chief pleaded guilty to 61 felony charges of theft from his own department.

On Monday, June 17, 2023, former volunteer fire chief Kenneth Churning pleaded guilty to 61 felony charges for stealing more than $133,000 from the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department, according to Raleigh County Circuit Judge Robert Burnside, Jr. From July 2017 through December 2019 investigators found Churning stole $118,509.47 from the fire department through ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions, and $1,205.11 through personal expense reimbursement.

The amount stolen was more than 65% of all funding received by the Sophia VFD.

In Raleigh County Circuit Court, Churning pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement, six counts of fraudulent schemes, 45 counts of falsifying accounts and eight counts of conspiracy.

Burnside sentenced Churning to four to 35 years in prison, which was suspended for a four-year supervised probation. Churning will also be required to pay restitution for the amount stolen and the costs associated with the investigation. If at any point Churning fails to comply with the conditions of his parole or fails to pay the restitution, he will sent to prison to serve the four to 35 year sentence.