Former WV politician Shirley Love passes away

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A long time West Virginia politician and broadcaster has passed away. Friends and family are sharing their memories of Shirley Love who died on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Love was born in Oak Hill and graduated from Collins High School in 1952. He was a local broadcast personality in Fayette County before moving into politics.
He represented Fayette County in the West Virginia Legislature as the Senator for District 11 from 1994 to 2008 and was later a delegate for District 32 from 2016-2018. He ran for U.S. Congress in 2018 but was defeated by Richard Ojeda in the Democratic Primary.
