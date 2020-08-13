Fortnite removed from Apple AppStore for term violations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Epic Games’ popular Fortnite App was removed from Apple’s App Store on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Apple says Epic violated the rules. Ultimately, the gaming company made it possible to make in-app purchases directly to Epic and avoid Apple’s pay structure.

What is more interesting, while Apple released a statement, Fortnite released an “event” at 4 p.m.

You are going to have to know a little TV history to understand the event. So here goes.

In 1984 Apple created a commercial to promote its release of the Mac. The advertisement played off of George Orwell’s book “1984, Big brother’s watching.”

Compare the videos. They are surprisingly exactly the same.

Epic’s event used its cast of avatars, skins, and elements from within its game to recreate its version of the commercial, with Apple being the target.

At the end of the video text appeared on the big screen that read:

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming “1984.”

From there, the screen turned to popular streamer tags and the hashtag #FreeFortnite.

Fortnite’s website further reads that Epic Games has taken legal action against the App Store. It also provides the papers filed in court. In it, the game creator does not want money. Instead, it asks for “fair competition” for third party application developers.

A popular “leaker” known as FireMonkey on twitter has been following the events closely. The writer explains what this will mean for future updates to the game for players who use the app store.

Because Apple has BLOCKED your ability to update, when Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 releases you will NOT be able to play the new Season on iOS.



Make your voice heard with #FreeFortnite — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2020

For those of you unfamiliar with the game, it is known for mysterious challenges within the field of play. Sometimes it will offer clues to puzzles for the players to solve while trying to defeat opponents. Typically the clues come in cryptic messages or can even be as subtle as map coordinates on a loot earned.

The reason this is important is that the actual word “fortnight” means 14 days, or two weeks. The news season of the game begins on August 27 which is exactly 14 days from the time of this story being published.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories