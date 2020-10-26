Founder of Murray Energy, Bob Murray, dead at 80

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Valley coal giant Robert E. Murray died Sunday morning, according to a high-level source in the West Virginia coal industry. He was 80 years-old.

The former coal miner, mining engineer, company founder, and philanthropist was surrounded by his family when he passed early Sunday morning.

The news of his death comes just days after the coal giant announced his retirement as chairman of the board of directors of American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings Inc. Murray Energy Holdings emerged last month from federal bankruptcy under a new name. The new company is now the largest privately-owned U-S coal operator.

The former CEO recently filed for black lung benefits, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen and “near death.”

Shortly after the announcement of Murray’s death, many took to social media to share their condolences, including a tweet from West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

It’s very sad to learn that Bob Murray has passed away today. Bob was a friend, a patriot, an eccentric man, a family man, very passionate, giving, smart, honest, and someone who gave far more than he got.



God Bless Bob and deepest sympathies to his family. I will miss him. — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) October 26, 2020

